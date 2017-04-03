Akron woman accused of stabbing man o...

Akron woman accused of stabbing man over cheating suspicions

11 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

An Akron woman cut a man's face with a kitchen knife because she thought he was cheating on her, police said. Christina Rainwater, 35, is charged with felonious assault and domestic violence in the Friday incident on Morgan Avenue near Brown Street, according to court records.

