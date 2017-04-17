Akron weekly gas prices for week of Feb. 28

Akron, OH - Average retail gasoline prices in Akron have risen 1.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.30/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 372 gas outlets in Akron. This compares with the national average that has increased 1.1 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.40/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com .

