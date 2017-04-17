Akron weekly gas prices for week of Feb. 28
Akron, OH - Average retail gasoline prices in Akron have risen 1.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.30/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 372 gas outlets in Akron. This compares with the national average that has increased 1.1 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.40/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hudson Hub-Times.
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Akron considers housing tax abatements
|Sat
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Akron woman left children behind to visit boyfr...
|Apr 11
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|What happened to Krista (Apr '10)
|Apr 10
|Remembering
|7
|Akron woman accused of stabbing man over cheati...
|Apr 5
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Traffic Tickets And Court Costs Can Be Too Much...
|Apr 5
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Lorain prison worker arrested after crystal met...
|Apr 4
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|More classy Nagel-isms (Apr '10)
|Apr 4
|INDICT PAUL RYAN
|110
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC