Akron Symphony Orchestra brings magic of cirque to 'Cirque de la Symphonie'

'Cirque de la Symphonie' will blend music by the Akron Symphony Orchestra with live performances from professional contortionists, jugglers, balancers and other cirque performers on April 21. AKRON, Ohio -- The Akron Symphony Orchestra will bring aerial flyers, acrobats, jugglers, contortionists and strongmen to E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall for "Cirque de la Symphonie" "Cirque de la Symphonie" is a fusion of cirque and orchestra that showcases many of the best cirque artists in the world. During the event, cirque veterans will take the stage in front of the orchestra to perform their acts, including aerialists who will fly overhead.

