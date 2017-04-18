Akron rolls out medical marijuana plan

City of Akron officials want to enact local laws to regulate medical marijuana businesses before prospective operators seek state approval to enter the budding industry. An ordinance regarding regulations for the cultivation, processing and dispensing of medical marijuana was introduced to Akron City Council April 17. A public hearing is set for May 1, but representatives of the city's law department gave an overview this week to the Planning Committee on state law and what the city is proposing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Side and South Side Leader.