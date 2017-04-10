Akron prepares to launch city-wide residential tax abatement this summer
Akron is poised to launch a city-wide residential tax abatement , a move expected to increase home values and draw new residents to the city by enhancing neighborhoods. The measure is part of Mayor Dan Horrigan's effort to increase Akron's population to 250,000 by 2050.
