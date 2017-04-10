Akron prepares to launch city-wide re...

Akron prepares to launch city-wide residential tax abatement this summer

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

Akron is poised to launch a city-wide residential tax abatement , a move expected to increase home values and draw new residents to the city by enhancing neighborhoods. The measure is part of Mayor Dan Horrigan's effort to increase Akron's population to 250,000 by 2050.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Akron Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What happened to Krista (Apr '10) 12 hr Remembering 7
News Akron woman accused of stabbing man over cheati... Apr 5 Mr Shhhhh 1
News Traffic Tickets And Court Costs Can Be Too Much... Apr 5 Mr Shhhhh 1
News Lorain prison worker arrested after crystal met... Apr 4 Mr Shhhhh 1
More classy Nagel-isms (Apr '10) Apr 4 INDICT PAUL RYAN 110
guess who (Feb '15) Apr 4 paragon ventures 22
My quest for a recipe Mar 29 JOKRJO 1
See all Akron Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Akron Forum Now

Akron Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Akron Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Egypt
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Iran
 

Akron, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,805 • Total comments across all topics: 280,205,777

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC