Akron man, woman headed to federal prison in fatal fentanyl overdose
An Akron man and woman were sentenced Wednesday to prison in a case brought in the wake of a fentanyl overdose that killed a 37-year-old man in March 2015. Leroy Steele, 37, and Sabrina Robinson, 36, were arrested on March 21, 2015 after Thomas Rauh was found dead in his home.
