Akron man arrested for impersonatinga
The Summit County Sheriff's Office tells WKYC they have arrested Christopher Hendon after he tried entering the Summit County courthouse four times, posing as a Resource Officer running a "Scared Straight Program." The Sheriff's Office reports Hendon would wear full tactical gear and carry a firearm during his attempts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blonde (May '16)
|1 hr
|Blonde
|2
|Akron PD (Aug '16)
|5 hr
|yidfellas v USA
|7
|Victim of abuse says CSB negligent (Jul '07)
|Tue
|Sarahluv86
|53
|Akron considers housing tax abatements
|Apr 15
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Akron woman left children behind to visit boyfr...
|Apr 11
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|What happened to Krista (Apr '10)
|Apr 10
|Remembering
|7
|Akron woman accused of stabbing man over cheati...
|Apr 5
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC