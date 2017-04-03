Akron loses software company because employees did not want to work there

A growing software company, 7signal Solution Inc., is leaving Akron for Independence because it could not entice information technology experts to commute so far south, its chief executive officer said. Although Akron offered more financial incentives and workforce assistance than Cuyahoga County, the city could not overcome 7signal's need to hire staff, president and CEO Thomas Barrett told a Cuyahoga County Council committee on Monday.

