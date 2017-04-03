Akron Librarian Shares Son's Addiction Story
Akron librarian Bob Ethington says it was a slow realization for his family to recognize their son, Dylan, had become a drug addict. And Dylan's use of heroin was surprising, as Bob associated the drug with big cities like New York and Los Angeles.
Read more at WVIZ-TV Cleveland.
