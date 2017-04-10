Akron considers housing tax abatements

The effort to see new housing in Akron got a push this week as Akron City Council learned more about plans to offer tax abatements for new residential construction, as well as renovation and rehabilitation. An ordinance that would result in the creation of a Community Reinvestment Area in all parts of the city was introduced April 10 to Council's Planning Committee, which discussed the idea for more than an hour before referring it for a vote at a future meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Side and South Side Leader.