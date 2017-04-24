Akron commemorates Holocaust Days of Remembrance
Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro spoke Tuesday at Akron's 31st Annual Holocaust Commemoration and 29th Annual Arts and Writing Awards Ceremony , sharing goals to further inclusivity in the local community. "We must never forget the Holocaust so that we are vigilant in our prevention of it ever happening again," Shapiro said in a news release.
