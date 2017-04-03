Akron-born charity teaches African villagers how to escape poverty
Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ohio.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Akron woman accused of stabbing man over cheati...
|Apr 5
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Traffic Tickets And Court Costs Can Be Too Much...
|Apr 5
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Lorain prison worker arrested after crystal met...
|Apr 4
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|More classy Nagel-isms (Apr '10)
|Apr 4
|INDICT PAUL RYAN
|110
|guess who (Feb '15)
|Apr 4
|paragon ventures
|22
|My quest for a recipe
|Mar 29
|JOKRJO
|1
|Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10)
|Mar 28
|Randy Miller
|7
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC