Akron 5-year-old heartbroken over missing dog
Her year-old Pit Bull mix, Buddy, has been missing from the family's yard on Delmar Avenue off Glenwood Avenue in North Hill since Monday April 17. Buddy was found as a stray, beat up and very thin, Laura said. The family nursed him back to health and when an owner never came forward they kept him.
