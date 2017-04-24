Akron 30 mins ago 9:47 p.m.Akron Police: E. Exchange store clerk shot during attempted robbery
Just before 8 p.m. this evening, Akron Police and University of Akron police say there was a shooting off-campus at a business in the 400 block of East Exchange Street. Police say a clerk in a store reported that three men with guns entered the store and fired shots.
