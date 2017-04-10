Acclaimed author speaks in Akron
He is known for writing short stories, with his most recent book of short stories, "Tenth of December," being listed on The York New Times Best Sellers list. Now, he has garnered praise and fame for his first novel, "Lincoln in the Bardo," which is in the Top 10 on the New York Times Best Sellers List.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Side and South Side Leader.
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Akron woman left children behind to visit boyfr...
|Tue
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|What happened to Krista (Apr '10)
|Apr 10
|Remembering
|7
|Akron woman accused of stabbing man over cheati...
|Apr 5
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Traffic Tickets And Court Costs Can Be Too Much...
|Apr 5
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Lorain prison worker arrested after crystal met...
|Apr 4
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|More classy Nagel-isms (Apr '10)
|Apr 4
|INDICT PAUL RYAN
|110
|guess who (Feb '15)
|Apr 4
|paragon ventures
|22
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC