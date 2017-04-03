6-year-old dancer loses leg after strep throat infection
A 6-year-old girl described as a phenom by her dance teacher has already lost one leg to an unusual strep throat infection, and is now in danger of losing the other. Tessa Puma, of Akron, Ohio, was treated for strep throat in early March, but came down with the flu last week, Fox 25 reported.
