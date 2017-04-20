200+ Ohio workers killed on the job in a year: AFL-CIO report
More than 200 workers in Ohio were killed on the job in 2015, which equates to a rate higher than the national average, according to a new national report. The AFL-CIO's annual "Death on the Job" report is based on an analysis of Labor Department data, for which 2015 is the latest available year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blonde (May '16)
|18 hr
|Blonde
|2
|Akron PD (Aug '16)
|21 hr
|yidfellas v USA
|7
|Victim of abuse says CSB negligent (Jul '07)
|Tue
|Sarahluv86
|53
|Akron considers housing tax abatements
|Apr 15
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Akron woman left children behind to visit boyfr...
|Apr 11
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|What happened to Krista (Apr '10)
|Apr 10
|Remembering
|7
|Akron woman accused of stabbing man over cheati...
|Apr 5
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC