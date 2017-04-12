$12,000 raised for Russell M. Pry Memorial Scholarship following State of City address
Mayor Dan Horrigan's State of the City address in February raised $12,000 for the Russell M. Pry Memorial Scholarship, created by a $50,000 donation from the Friends of Russ Pry. The scholarship will award $2,250 annually to a Summit County high school graduate who has demonstrated a deep commitment to community service.
