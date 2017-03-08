Youth dancers get spotlight at sympho...

Youth dancers get spotlight at symphony concert

Several local students who might not have had the opportunity to take dance lessons are now poised to take the stage with professional dancers and musicians March 17. Local dance education organization ArtSparks will participate with its Top-Notch Team of 25 dancers in the Akron Symphony Orchestra's Dance Meets Symphony concert along with Neos Dance Theatre. The concert is set for 8 p.m. at E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St. "To involve students in dancing with a professional company and to add the symphony to that is just phenomenal," said Kara Stewart, co-founder of ArtSparks.

