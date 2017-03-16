What's up?
March 16-April 9: "Of Mice and Men," Coach House Theatre, 732 W. Exchange St., Akron. Thursdays through Saturdays, 8 p.m.; Sundays, 2:30 p.m. Adults $22; students $12 for all shows; preview performance March 16 only, $12 all seats.
