West Side News & Notes
Several blocks of Exchange Street and a small section of Cedar Street will accommodate two-way traffic as part of the City of Akron's project to address the corridor. City officials announced the change Feb. 27 as part of the "complete streets" model being implemented for the parallel streets between Broadway Street downtown and South Portage Path in West Akron.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Side and South Side Leader.
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corrupt - Judge Carol Dezso, Summit County DR C... (Jan '16)
|Wed
|Voices4Change
|17
|Joey Winkler Died
|Wed
|Negatory
|2
|Who recalls Todd Hickman (akron) (Sep '11)
|Feb 26
|Smokln joe
|67
|Deadly Accident in Portage County; Man Leaves D... (Aug '09)
|Feb 26
|Mom
|78
|'Homeless' men change often at highway exit (Aug '08)
|Feb 20
|Scottinthefalls
|35
|Porn Star Lily Rader (Sep '16)
|Feb 18
|USS LIBERTY
|4
|Akron mother on quest to solve son's murder 9 m...
|Feb 18
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC