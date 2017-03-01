West Side News & Notes

West Side News & Notes

Several blocks of Exchange Street and a small section of Cedar Street will accommodate two-way traffic as part of the City of Akron's project to address the corridor. City officials announced the change Feb. 27 as part of the "complete streets" model being implemented for the parallel streets between Broadway Street downtown and South Portage Path in West Akron.

