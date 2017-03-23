West Side Neighborhood Watch

WEST AKRON: Burglaries were reported in the 900 block of Delia Avenue March 11; the 600 block of Madison Avenue March 15; the 1100 block of Lawton Street March 16; the 500 block of Madison Avenue March 16; the 600 block of Roslyn Avenue March 17; the 1400 block of Frederick Boulevard March 18; and the 500 block of North Hawkins Avenue March 20. A 23-year-old man who told officers he was homeless and trying to stay warm allegedly started a fire in a broken sink in a multi-unit detached garage in the 1100 block of Copley Road March 14. The Akron Fire Department put out the fire, which officers said did not do any serious damage. The man was charged with criminal mischief and criminal damaging.

