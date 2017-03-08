Village holding sessions on proposed tax

Village holding sessions on proposed tax

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: West Side and South Side Leader

Lakemore Village is seeking to educate residents on a proposed municipal income tax increase that will appear on the May 2 Primary/Special Election. Before voters head to the polls, Lakemore Council is providing an opportunity to better understand the proposed income tax increase, from 2 percent to 2.5 percent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Side and South Side Leader.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Akron Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Porn Star Lily Rader (Sep '16) 16 hr yidfellas v USA 5
News Green reader says area has enough diversity 22 hr Mr Shhh 1
News Ohio.com - Montrose mystery endures (Aug '07) Wed James 61
News 'Homeless' men change often at highway exit (Aug '08) Mar 7 Homeless Wino pete 36
News Man charged in shooting amid fight at Akron house Mar 7 Mr Shhhhh 1
News Man wanted in 2015 fatal Akron gas station shoo... Mar 6 Cicily 2
Corrupt - Judge Carol Dezso, Summit County DR C... (Jan '16) Mar 6 dezsocorrupt 18
See all Akron Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Akron Forum Now

Akron Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Akron Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Akron, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,923 • Total comments across all topics: 279,466,690

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC