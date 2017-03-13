University of Akron to host Black Male Symposium April 7
The annual event is designed to equip high school and college students, educators, counselors, administrators and community leaders with tools they need to better serve Ohio's black male students, the university said. The one-day symposium will feature two tracks, one for university and community members and one for high school and university students.
