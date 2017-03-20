University of Akron seeks talent from within for top administrative, academic jobs
The University of Akron has rarely ventured outside its campus to fill top administrative and academic jobs since President Scott Scarborough resigned in May 2016. The tumult during Scarborough's two-year presidency, which led to a decline in enrollment and financial support and a budget shortfall, led university trustees to promote from within by naming Matthew Wilson as president and Rex Ramsier as provost.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Child rapist receives four life sentences (Oct '11)
|Mar 16
|Jebduxuxb
|7
|Deadly Accident in Portage County; Man Leaves D... (Aug '09)
|Mar 13
|serafini
|79
|Porn Star Lily Rader (Sep '16)
|Mar 10
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|Green reader says area has enough diversity
|Mar 10
|Mr Shhh
|1
|Ohio.com - Montrose mystery endures (Aug '07)
|Mar 8
|James
|61
|'Homeless' men change often at highway exit (Aug '08)
|Mar 7
|Homeless Wino pete
|36
|Man charged in shooting amid fight at Akron house
|Mar 7
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC