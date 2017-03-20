University of Akron seeks talent from...

University of Akron seeks talent from within for top administrative, academic jobs

The University of Akron has rarely ventured outside its campus to fill top administrative and academic jobs since President Scott Scarborough resigned in May 2016. The tumult during Scarborough's two-year presidency, which led to a decline in enrollment and financial support and a budget shortfall, led university trustees to promote from within by naming Matthew Wilson as president and Rex Ramsier as provost.

