UA law student gets scholarship

Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Mary Margaret Rowlands recently presented the 2017 Access to Justice Scholarship to University of Akron third-year law student Kenton Steele. In the photo above, Steele, of West Akron, is pictured in front with UA law student Francis de la Serna at left and UA School of Law Professor Dana Cole and Rowlands in the back row.

