UA and the Soap Box Derby working as a team in the STEM
Seiberling CLC sixth grader Keyonna Spear poses for a selfie with University of Akron president Matthew Wilson before she rode in a derby car outside the school after Wilson announced UA's College of Engineering is partnering with the Soap Box Derby on its gravity Racing Challenge STEM Team competition on Wednesday in Akron. Seiberling CLC sixth grader Keyonna Spear rides in a derby car as University of Akron president Matthew Wilson watches outside the school after he announced UA's College of Engineering is partnering with the Soap Box Derby on its gravity Racing Challenge STEM Team competition on Wednesday in Akron.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ohio.com.
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Akron PD (Aug '16)
|17 hr
|OP GLADIO
|6
|Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10)
|18 hr
|zio-bot israeli
|5
|Police wary of Akron program meant to ease jail...
|Mar 20
|Fearless Freep
|1
|Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan establishes Akron Civi...
|Mar 20
|Fearless Freep
|1
|Child rapist receives four life sentences (Oct '11)
|Mar 16
|Jebduxuxb
|7
|Deadly Accident in Portage County; Man Leaves D... (Aug '09)
|Mar 13
|serafini
|79
|Porn Star Lily Rader (Sep '16)
|Mar 10
|yidfellas v USA
|5
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC