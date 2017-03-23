UA and the Soap Box Derby working as ...

UA and the Soap Box Derby working as a team in the STEM

Seiberling CLC sixth grader Keyonna Spear poses for a selfie with University of Akron president Matthew Wilson before she rode in a derby car outside the school after Wilson announced UA's College of Engineering is partnering with the Soap Box Derby on its gravity Racing Challenge STEM Team competition on Wednesday in Akron. Seiberling CLC sixth grader Keyonna Spear rides in a derby car as University of Akron president Matthew Wilson watches outside the school after he announced UA's College of Engineering is partnering with the Soap Box Derby on its gravity Racing Challenge STEM Team competition on Wednesday in Akron.

