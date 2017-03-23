Trump era prompts Jewish donors to st...

Trump era prompts Jewish donors to step up giving to liberal causes

Read more: The Times of Israel

For decades, the Lippman Kanfer family has focused its philanthropy on local Jewish communities and national initiatives to teach Torah - funding causes from the Anshe Sfard Congregation in Akron, Ohio, to a Jewish day school network. But since November 8, Election Day, the family has been talking about another set of issues - refugees, voting rights and civic engagement.

