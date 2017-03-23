Trump era prompts Jewish donors to step up giving to liberal causes
For decades, the Lippman Kanfer family has focused its philanthropy on local Jewish communities and national initiatives to teach Torah - funding causes from the Anshe Sfard Congregation in Akron, Ohio, to a Jewish day school network. But since November 8, Election Day, the family has been talking about another set of issues - refugees, voting rights and civic engagement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SORRY HONEY, NO RAISE FOR You! (Apr '14)
|1 hr
|The Donald
|16
|Akron PD (Aug '16)
|Thu
|OP GLADIO
|6
|Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10)
|Thu
|zio-bot israeli
|5
|Police wary of Akron program meant to ease jail...
|Mar 20
|Fearless Freep
|1
|Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan establishes Akron Civi...
|Mar 20
|Fearless Freep
|1
|Child rapist receives four life sentences (Oct '11)
|Mar 16
|Jebduxuxb
|7
|Deadly Accident in Portage County; Man Leaves D... (Aug '09)
|Mar 13
|serafini
|79
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC