'Trial & Error' is uneven NBC vehicle for John Lithgow
John Lithgow has won five Emmys, three of them for playing the wonderfully eccentric alien Dick Solomon on NBC's "3rd Rock from the Sun." Unless the writing greatly improves on his new NBC comedy, "Trial & Error," it's highly unlikely that the former Akronite will be adding a sixth statuette to his mantel in the near future.
