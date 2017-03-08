Toddler revived after ingesting heroin in homeThe toddlera s parents,...
Authorities used a heroin antidote to revive a 2-year-old boy who likely ingested the drug Wednesday shortly after midnight in his Akron home, according to police. The boy, whose identity police have not disclosed, is expected to survive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Comments
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ohio.com - Montrose mystery endures (Aug '07)
|10 hr
|James
|61
|'Homeless' men change often at highway exit (Aug '08)
|Tue
|Homeless Wino pete
|36
|Man charged in shooting amid fight at Akron house
|Tue
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Man wanted in 2015 fatal Akron gas station shoo...
|Mon
|Cicily
|2
|Corrupt - Judge Carol Dezso, Summit County DR C... (Jan '16)
|Mon
|dezsocorrupt
|18
|Falls fees nothing less than scam (Jul '08)
|Mar 3
|stow_sufferer
|187
|Who recalls Todd Hickman (akron) (Sep '11)
|Feb 26
|Smokln joe
|67
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC