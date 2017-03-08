The Waves wins Tri-C High School Rock Off

The Waves, an alternative rock band, will be on stage at the Vans Warped Tour July stop at Blossom Music Center - one prize for winning the 21st Tri-C High School Rock Off. Members of The Waves are, from left, Woodridge High School senior Jake Mally and Archbishop Hoban High School seniors Michael English , Dominic Merlitti and Dylan Radik .

