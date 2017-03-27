Televangelist Ernest Angley ordered t...

Televangelist Ernest Angley ordered to pay $388,000 for using unpaid labor at Cuyahoga Falls buffet

A federal judge on Wednesday ordered Cuyahoga Falls televangelist Ernest Angley and a buffet he owns in the Akron suburb to pay more than $388,000 in damages and back wages to a group of employees that the U.S. Department of Labor found worked as unpaid volunteers. U.S. District Judge Benita Pearson wrote that testimony at a trial held in October and November showed that Angley and his managers at Cathedral Buffet encouraged members of his church, Grace Cathedral, to work at the buffet without pay.

