Televangelist Ernest Angley ordered to pay $388,000 for using unpaid labor at Cuyahoga Falls buffet
A federal judge on Wednesday ordered Cuyahoga Falls televangelist Ernest Angley and a buffet he owns in the Akron suburb to pay more than $388,000 in damages and back wages to a group of employees that the U.S. Department of Labor found worked as unpaid volunteers. U.S. District Judge Benita Pearson wrote that testimony at a trial held in October and November showed that Angley and his managers at Cathedral Buffet encouraged members of his church, Grace Cathedral, to work at the buffet without pay.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My quest for a recipe
|18 hr
|JOKRJO
|1
|More classy Nagel-isms (Apr '10)
|Wed
|Homeless Wino Pete
|109
|Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|Randy Miller
|7
|Holiday Sands (Jul '06)
|Mar 27
|Russ
|203
|Did Dr Joel Mowrey Pass Away in Bali
|Mar 25
|Debbie
|1
|SORRY HONEY, NO RAISE FOR You! (Apr '14)
|Mar 24
|The Donald
|16
|Akron PD (Aug '16)
|Mar 23
|OP GLADIO
|6
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC