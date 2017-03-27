Support of a Cincinnati Dam Removal Pays Akron Benefits
Akron is helping pay to remove a dam in southern Ohio, but it isn't costing the city anything. In fact, by acting as a "sponsor" for the Cincinnati-area project that otherwise wouldn't get funding, Akron is saving money.
