Summit County Employers and Educators are Working Together to Close Skills Gap
Representatives from education, manufacturing and economic development in Summit County gathered in Akron yesterday to discuss efforts to better train workers to fill local jobs. The " Align " conference was an opportunity for the approximately 50 groups to strengthen the links between themselves.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKSU-FM Kent.
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More classy Nagel-isms (Apr '10)
|20 hr
|Onist
|108
|Did Dr Joel Mowrey Pass Away in Bali
|Sat
|Debbie
|1
|SORRY HONEY, NO RAISE FOR You! (Apr '14)
|Mar 24
|The Donald
|16
|Akron PD (Aug '16)
|Mar 23
|OP GLADIO
|6
|Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10)
|Mar 23
|zio-bot israeli
|5
|Police wary of Akron program meant to ease jail...
|Mar 20
|Fearless Freep
|1
|Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan establishes Akron Civi...
|Mar 20
|Fearless Freep
|1
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC