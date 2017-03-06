SummaCare Will Move its Headquarters to Akron's East End
SummaCare is moving the more than 300 employees in its downtown Akron headquarters to a new office space in Akron's East End . The Akron-based insurance company's current space is 90,000 square feet, spread across five floors.
