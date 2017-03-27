Students to show SPE what they've learned
Twelve students from GlenOak High School of Canton, Ohio, will be on stage at the April 10 joint meeting of the Akron and Cleveland sections of the Society of Plastics Engineers, at the Hilton Hotel in Fairlawn, Ohio. The high school students will run a lab making name tags from recycled milk and water jugs made of high density polyethylene.
