Students to show SPE what they've lea...

Students to show SPE what they've learned

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Plastics News

Twelve students from GlenOak High School of Canton, Ohio, will be on stage at the April 10 joint meeting of the Akron and Cleveland sections of the Society of Plastics Engineers, at the Hilton Hotel in Fairlawn, Ohio. The high school students will run a lab making name tags from recycled milk and water jugs made of high density polyethylene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Plastics News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Akron Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Holiday Sands (Jul '06) 19 hr Russ 203
More classy Nagel-isms (Apr '10) Sat Onist 108
Did Dr Joel Mowrey Pass Away in Bali Mar 25 Debbie 1
SORRY HONEY, NO RAISE FOR You! (Apr '14) Mar 24 The Donald 16
Akron PD (Aug '16) Mar 23 OP GLADIO 6
Election Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10) Mar 23 zio-bot israeli 5
News Police wary of Akron program meant to ease jail... Mar 20 Fearless Freep 1
See all Akron Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Akron Forum Now

Akron Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Akron Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Akron, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,953 • Total comments across all topics: 279,873,721

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC