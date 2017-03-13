South Side Education News & Notes

South Side Education News & Notes

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: West Side and South Side Leader

Coventry Local Schools officials announced its new 123,000-square-foot high school has achieved a LEED Silver certification from the U.S. Green Building Council. According to district officials, the rating is a designation under the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design for Schools rating system for sustainable building design and construction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Side and South Side Leader.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Akron Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Child rapist receives four life sentences (Oct '11) 13 hr Jebduxuxb 7
News Deadly Accident in Portage County; Man Leaves D... (Aug '09) Mar 13 serafini 79
Porn Star Lily Rader (Sep '16) Mar 10 yidfellas v USA 5
News Green reader says area has enough diversity Mar 10 Mr Shhh 1
News Ohio.com - Montrose mystery endures (Aug '07) Mar 8 James 61
News 'Homeless' men change often at highway exit (Aug '08) Mar 7 Homeless Wino pete 36
News Man charged in shooting amid fight at Akron house Mar 7 Mr Shhhhh 1
See all Akron Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Akron Forum Now

Akron Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Akron Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Ireland
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Akron, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,844 • Total comments across all topics: 279,615,168

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC