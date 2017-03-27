Shoppers make way for speedsters at St. Charles mall
Shoppers made way for speedsters this weekend as Charlestowne Mall in St. Charles hosted the Greater Chicago Soap Box Derby Association's official All-American Soap Box Derby races. Young drivers in the competition earned points for a chance to compete at the World Championships this summer in Akron, Ohio.
