Second child likely overdosed on opiate in Akron, police say
A 6-year-old girl became dizzy and appeared to have a seizure while she was in the shower Tuesday at a house on Popham Street near Winston Street, police said. Paramedics revived her with naloxone, an opioid overdose antidote, before they took her to Akron Children's Hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deadly Accident in Portage County; Man Leaves D... (Aug '09)
|Mar 13
|serafini
|79
|Porn Star Lily Rader (Sep '16)
|Mar 10
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|Green reader says area has enough diversity
|Mar 10
|Mr Shhh
|1
|Ohio.com - Montrose mystery endures (Aug '07)
|Mar 8
|James
|61
|'Homeless' men change often at highway exit (Aug '08)
|Mar 7
|Homeless Wino pete
|36
|Man charged in shooting amid fight at Akron house
|Mar 7
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Man wanted in 2015 fatal Akron gas station shoo...
|Mar 6
|Cicily
|2
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC