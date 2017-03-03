Russell M. Pry Endowed Memorial Scholarship established at The University of Akron
Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro, City of Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and University of Akron President Matthew Wilson announced the establishment of a scholarship honoring the late Summit County Executive Russ Pry. The Russell M. Pry Endowed Memorial Scholarship was created by a $50,000 donation from The Friends of Russ Pry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hudson Hub-Times.
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Falls fees nothing less than scam (Jul '08)
|12 hr
|stow_sufferer
|187
|Corrupt - Judge Carol Dezso, Summit County DR C... (Jan '16)
|Wed
|Voices4Change
|17
|Joey Winkler Died
|Mar 1
|Negatory
|2
|Who recalls Todd Hickman (akron) (Sep '11)
|Feb 26
|Smokln joe
|67
|Deadly Accident in Portage County; Man Leaves D... (Aug '09)
|Feb 26
|Mom
|78
|'Homeless' men change often at highway exit (Aug '08)
|Feb 20
|Scottinthefalls
|35
|Porn Star Lily Rader (Sep '16)
|Feb 18
|USS LIBERTY
|4
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC