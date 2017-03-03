Russell M. Pry Endowed Memorial Schol...

Russell M. Pry Endowed Memorial Scholarship established at The University of Akron

1 hr ago Read more: Hudson Hub-Times

Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro, City of Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and University of Akron President Matthew Wilson announced the establishment of a scholarship honoring the late Summit County Executive Russ Pry. The Russell M. Pry Endowed Memorial Scholarship was created by a $50,000 donation from The Friends of Russ Pry.

