Rubber City Beer Fest is growing this...

Rubber City Beer Fest is growing this year

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Ohio.com

The Rubber City Beer Fest is growing this year - in terms of the number of breweries coming, special beers served and the actual event footprint. The third annual beer tasting, organized by the Society of Akron Area Zymurgists homebrewing club, is set for 3 to 7 p.m. March 25 at Lock 3 in downtown Akron.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ohio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Akron Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man wanted in 2015 fatal Akron gas station shoo... 1 hr Cicily 2
Corrupt - Judge Carol Dezso, Summit County DR C... (Jan '16) 3 hr dezsocorrupt 18
News AkronTheft offensesPierre... (Jun '08) Mar 4 Proud daughter 13
News Falls fees nothing less than scam (Jul '08) Mar 3 stow_sufferer 187
Joey Winkler Died Mar 1 Negatory 2
Who recalls Todd Hickman (akron) (Sep '11) Feb 26 Smokln joe 67
News Deadly Accident in Portage County; Man Leaves D... (Aug '09) Feb 26 Mom 78
See all Akron Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Akron Forum Now

Akron Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Akron Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Akron, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,953 • Total comments across all topics: 279,363,719

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC