Rubber City Beer Fest is growing this year
The Rubber City Beer Fest is growing this year - in terms of the number of breweries coming, special beers served and the actual event footprint. The third annual beer tasting, organized by the Society of Akron Area Zymurgists homebrewing club, is set for 3 to 7 p.m. March 25 at Lock 3 in downtown Akron.
