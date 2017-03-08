Racist message, swastika found on door at Akron's Ellet High School
A racial slur and a swastika were found taped to a locker room door Wednesday at an Akron high school, officials said. The message -- which included also included an expletive -- was made with masking tape on the boys' locker room door at Ellet High School.
