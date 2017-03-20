Police wary of Akron program meant to...

Police wary of Akron program meant to ease jail overcrowding

There are 1 comment on the Whiznews.com story from 12 hrs ago, titled Police wary of Akron program meant to ease jail overcrowding. In it, Whiznews.com reports that:

An effort to ease jail overcrowding in one northeastern Ohio county is drawing concern from police chiefs, who are wary of not immediately jailing people charged with nonviolent, low-level felonies. The Akron Beacon Journal reports that officials in Akron have tried a program in which some of those defendants get a summons to appear in court instead of waiting in jail for an initial appearance.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Whiznews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Fearless Freep

Akron, OH

#1 2 hrs ago
The way too ease overcrowding is stop wasting $$$$ promoting people you don't need to promote, instead spend the money hiring deputies.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Akron Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan establishes Akron Civi... 2 hr Fearless Freep 1
News Child rapist receives four life sentences (Oct '11) Mar 16 Jebduxuxb 7
News Deadly Accident in Portage County; Man Leaves D... (Aug '09) Mar 13 serafini 79
Porn Star Lily Rader (Sep '16) Mar 10 yidfellas v USA 5
News Green reader says area has enough diversity Mar 10 Mr Shhh 1
News Ohio.com - Montrose mystery endures (Aug '07) Mar 8 James 61
News 'Homeless' men change often at highway exit (Aug '08) Mar 7 Homeless Wino pete 36
See all Akron Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Akron Forum Now

Akron Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Akron Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Akron, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,345 • Total comments across all topics: 279,696,158

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC