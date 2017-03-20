Police wary of Akron program meant to ease jail overcrowding
There are 1 comment on the Whiznews.com story from 12 hrs ago, titled Police wary of Akron program meant to ease jail overcrowding.
An effort to ease jail overcrowding in one northeastern Ohio county is drawing concern from police chiefs, who are wary of not immediately jailing people charged with nonviolent, low-level felonies. The Akron Beacon Journal reports that officials in Akron have tried a program in which some of those defendants get a summons to appear in court instead of waiting in jail for an initial appearance.
#1 2 hrs ago
The way too ease overcrowding is stop wasting $$$$ promoting people you don't need to promote, instead spend the money hiring deputies.
