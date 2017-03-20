There are on the Whiznews.com story from 12 hrs ago, titled Police wary of Akron program meant to ease jail overcrowding. In it, Whiznews.com reports that:

An effort to ease jail overcrowding in one northeastern Ohio county is drawing concern from police chiefs, who are wary of not immediately jailing people charged with nonviolent, low-level felonies. The Akron Beacon Journal reports that officials in Akron have tried a program in which some of those defendants get a summons to appear in court instead of waiting in jail for an initial appearance.

