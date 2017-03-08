Police Investigating After Report Of Sexual Assault In Dorm

AKRON, OH University Of Akron Police are currently investigating after a student reported she was sexually assaulted in her campus room by someone she knew. On Sunday, March 5, 2017, a female student reported to The University of Akron Police Department that she was sexually assaulted by a male student known to the victim in a residence hall room in Quaker Square Residence Hall.

