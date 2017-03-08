Police: 5 charged in Akron high school swastika incident
Officials in Akron have charged five high school students who they say defaced a door with a swastika and a message including a racial slur. WJW-TV reports that police charged the students at Ellet High School with misdemeanor criminal mischief and ethnic intimidation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Porn Star Lily Rader (Sep '16)
|22 hr
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|Green reader says area has enough diversity
|Fri
|Mr Shhh
|1
|Ohio.com - Montrose mystery endures (Aug '07)
|Wed
|James
|61
|'Homeless' men change often at highway exit (Aug '08)
|Mar 7
|Homeless Wino pete
|36
|Man charged in shooting amid fight at Akron house
|Mar 7
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Man wanted in 2015 fatal Akron gas station shoo...
|Mar 6
|Cicily
|2
|Corrupt - Judge Carol Dezso, Summit County DR C... (Jan '16)
|Mar 6
|dezsocorrupt
|18
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC