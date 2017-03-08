Police: 5 charged in Akron high schoo...

Police: 5 charged in Akron high school swastika incident

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Morning Journal

Officials in Akron have charged five high school students who they say defaced a door with a swastika and a message including a racial slur. WJW-TV reports that police charged the students at Ellet High School with misdemeanor criminal mischief and ethnic intimidation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Akron Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Porn Star Lily Rader (Sep '16) 22 hr yidfellas v USA 5
News Green reader says area has enough diversity Fri Mr Shhh 1
News Ohio.com - Montrose mystery endures (Aug '07) Wed James 61
News 'Homeless' men change often at highway exit (Aug '08) Mar 7 Homeless Wino pete 36
News Man charged in shooting amid fight at Akron house Mar 7 Mr Shhhhh 1
News Man wanted in 2015 fatal Akron gas station shoo... Mar 6 Cicily 2
Corrupt - Judge Carol Dezso, Summit County DR C... (Jan '16) Mar 6 dezsocorrupt 18
See all Akron Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Akron Forum Now

Akron Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Akron Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Akron, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,506 • Total comments across all topics: 279,472,711

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC