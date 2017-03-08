Pickers and creators find nontraditio...

Pickers and creators find nontraditional ways to sell their home goods

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

There was just one problem: She couldn't figure out how to do that and still have time for her passions, hunting for flea-market treasures and restoring and repurposing her finds. "You can't be at a shop and go picking and working in your driveway, sanding and welding," she said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Akron Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Porn Star Lily Rader (Sep '16) 7 hr yidfellas v USA 5
News Green reader says area has enough diversity 13 hr Mr Shhh 1
News Ohio.com - Montrose mystery endures (Aug '07) Wed James 61
News 'Homeless' men change often at highway exit (Aug '08) Mar 7 Homeless Wino pete 36
News Man charged in shooting amid fight at Akron house Mar 7 Mr Shhhhh 1
News Man wanted in 2015 fatal Akron gas station shoo... Mar 6 Cicily 2
Corrupt - Judge Carol Dezso, Summit County DR C... (Jan '16) Mar 6 dezsocorrupt 18
See all Akron Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Akron Forum Now

Akron Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Akron Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Akron, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,227 • Total comments across all topics: 279,457,602

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC