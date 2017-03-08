Pickers and creators find nontraditional ways to sell their home goods
There was just one problem: She couldn't figure out how to do that and still have time for her passions, hunting for flea-market treasures and restoring and repurposing her finds. "You can't be at a shop and go picking and working in your driveway, sanding and welding," she said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Porn Star Lily Rader (Sep '16)
|7 hr
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|Green reader says area has enough diversity
|13 hr
|Mr Shhh
|1
|Ohio.com - Montrose mystery endures (Aug '07)
|Wed
|James
|61
|'Homeless' men change often at highway exit (Aug '08)
|Mar 7
|Homeless Wino pete
|36
|Man charged in shooting amid fight at Akron house
|Mar 7
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Man wanted in 2015 fatal Akron gas station shoo...
|Mar 6
|Cicily
|2
|Corrupt - Judge Carol Dezso, Summit County DR C... (Jan '16)
|Mar 6
|dezsocorrupt
|18
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC