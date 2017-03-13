Parade gets Akron in St. Patrick's Day spirit
Akron's annual St. Patrick's Day Parade took place March 11 and gave spectators the chance to get a head start on the holiday, which is tomorrow, March 17. Among the participants this year was the St. Vincent-St. Mary High School Marching Band, which is shown above making its way down South Main Street.
