One adoptee's quest for answers raises questions about Barberton Catholic agency adoptions...
Still, she never expected her journey would uncover the mysterious circumstances of dozens of improper adoptions more than 50 years ago in the Akron area. It was in gathering and tracing the records, first to try and find siblings, and later in search of truth behind her own adoption, the she learned of files stored in a dungeon-like basement of a building on Cleveland Catholic Charities Parmadale campus.
