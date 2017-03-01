North Hill's Exchange House opens refugee community center and Airbnb
North Hill's Exchange House , a community center for refugees downstairs with an international hostel upstairs, opened its doors to the Akron community on Tuesday. The once-deteriorating three-bedroom house is already generating bookings on Airbnb, which lists it as "Little Bhutan in Akron," for $27 per night.
