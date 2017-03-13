NEWS From prisons to plastics: Program links former inmates with manufacturing jobs
At any given time in recent years, Ohio has had about 50,000 citizens locked in its prisons. Each year, it releases about 20,000, but too often they find no jobs and little support on the outside and end up back behind bars after reoffending.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Plastics News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deadly Accident in Portage County; Man Leaves D... (Aug '09)
|20 hr
|serafini
|79
|Porn Star Lily Rader (Sep '16)
|Mar 10
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|Green reader says area has enough diversity
|Mar 10
|Mr Shhh
|1
|Ohio.com - Montrose mystery endures (Aug '07)
|Mar 8
|James
|61
|'Homeless' men change often at highway exit (Aug '08)
|Mar 7
|Homeless Wino pete
|36
|Man charged in shooting amid fight at Akron house
|Mar 7
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Man wanted in 2015 fatal Akron gas station shoo...
|Mar 6
|Cicily
|2
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC